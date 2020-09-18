HARTFORD - Lucille L. Hoover, 94, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Star Living Assisted Living in Lawrence, Kansas.
Lucille was born December 27, 1925 in Galesburg, Kansas, the daughter of Hugh B. and Flossie V. (Clark) Lowe.
She was joined in marriage to Ivan V. Hoover on September 25, 1942 in Garnett, Kansas. He preceded her in death on October 16, 2008. She and Ivan owned and operated Hartford Market.
Lucille will be forever remembered by her two daughters, Karen Hotchkiss of Lawrence and Bernice Fegan of Hartford; a son, Duane Hoover of Topeka and a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A private graveside will be held at Hartford Cemetery in Hartford, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Emporia Senior Center and sent in care of Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box 43, Lebo, KS 66856. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
