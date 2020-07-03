Emporia State Athletics mourns the passing of two-time All-MIAA catcher Jacie Stephens Cochran who passed away on July 2 after giving birth to her first child.
2017 ESU SB Jacie Stephens"Jacie was the type of person that walks in to your life and never walks out because of the imprint she leaves. She was passionate, driven, competitive, a proud Oklahoman and she was a proud Hornet," said Emporia State softball coach April Rosales.
"Her best days came after she hung up the cleats and became a wife and expectant mother," Rosales said. "The glow she had from the first time we received the news was like none other. Her spirit will live on in her newborn son, Jaxon Jay, and we know Cale will continually tell him what a great ball player, and better person, his momma was. Our deepest sympathies and prayers go out to Cale, Jaxon, her parents and family, and the Cochran family. Please find comfort in knowing just how many lives Jacie touched in her short time on this earth. Hornet Nation is better for having known her."
Jacie started and played in 217 games as a catcher for the Hornets. She was a second-team All-MIAA selection as a senior after hit .333 as the Hornets advanced to the MIAA Tournament Championship game. She also earned honorable mention All-MIAA honors as a sophomore.
Following graduation she married former Emporia State football student assistant Cale Cochran. She gave birth to the couple's first child, Jaxon Jay, before passing away on Thursday.
"It is a sad day for ESU Athletics," said Emporia State football coach Garin Higgins. "Cale and the entire Cochran family, with his older brother Cayden coaching and younger brother Case currently playing for us, is a big part of our football program. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cochran and Stephens families during this difficult time."
A native of Goldsby, Okla., Jacie graduated from Emporia State in 2017 with a bachelor's degree in health promotion. She married Cale Cochran, a former student assistant and Director of Football Operations at Emporia State, on July 3, 2018. They had a son, Jaxon Jay, on July 2, 2020. A GoFundMe account has been set up for Cole & Jaxon Jay Cochran for those wishing to donate.
