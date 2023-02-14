The City of Emporia and Housing and Credit Counseling, Inc. will offer a educational seminar for Kansas renters in April.
The program is set for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the WLW Auditorium's Little Theatre.
HCCI Tenant/Landlord Program Manager Abigail Panecatl will lead the seminar, where renters and renter advocates are invited to "come and learn what is expected when you rent an apartment, duplex, condo or house. Topics include: fair housing, lease agreements, late rent and fees, landlord entry, notices, security deposits, maintenance, and renter's rights and responsibilities."
Register by emailing Jeff Lynch at jlynch@emporiaks.gov or call 620-343-4285.
For reasonable accommodations, please call (620) 343-4285 at least seven days prior to scheduled class.
