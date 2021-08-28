The Emporia Gazette
Red Dirt country artist Bryan Knowles will perform at Pioneer Bluffs on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Red Dirt country music is “country with an attitude” that closes the gap between rock and country with a touch of blues and folk for good measure.
Knowles, from rural Chautauqua County, has released five albums including “Only Time Will Tell.”
The show starts at 7 p.m. A $10 cover charge for adults includes two free beers.
To ensure ample seating is out for the performance, reservations are requested but not required. RSVP on Facebook or to Executive Director Lynn Smith at lynn@pioneerbluffs.org or 620-753-3484.
Visitors are invited to come early and explore the grounds, bring a picnic or hike the new nature trail. Wading shoes may be recommended to access the nature trail, depending on recent rains.
Music has always been important to ranch families and that tradition continues at Pioneer Bluffs, a nonprofit organization with a mission to preserve and share the ranching heritage of the Flint Hills, located on Flint Hills National Scenic Byway K-177, 14 miles south of Cottonwood Falls or 1 mile north of Matfield Green.
This sounds like a cool concert!
