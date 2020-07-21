Special to The Gazette
For the 14th time in head coach Bing Xu’s 16 years, the Emporia State University volleyball team earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award from the American Volleyball Coaches Association. It is the 16th time in the last 18 years the Hornets have been honored.
The award, which was initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team grade-point average on a 4.0 scale.
During the 2019-20 academic year, Emporia State maintained a 3.51 team GPA. Eleven of the 13 players on last year’s roster had at least a 3.25 cumulative GPA.
The Hornets are one of a record 171 NCAA Division II teams to be honored for their academic achievement by the AVCA this year. Emporia State was one of nine MIAA teams to make the grade. The Hornets 16 all-time AVCA Academic Awards and streak of nine straight years leads the MIAA. Nationally they are ranked eighth in most AVCA Academic Awards and their nine year active streak ranks 19th in the nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.