Two people were taken to a hospital with injuries after a crash Tuesday morning southwest of Emporia on the Kansas Turnpike.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Barbara Stuhlsatz, 59, of Burns and Fred Duensing, 13, of Emporia were in a car heading north toward Emporia around 5:55 a.m.
After passing a "commercial motor vehicle", they somehow went out of control, went off the highway and flipped.
An Emporia Fire Department spokesman said first responders rushed to the scene about 10 miles south of the Emporia interchange. Both Stuhlsatz and Duensing were taken to Newman Regional Health with minor injuries.
The EFD spokesman added that only one car was involved, with no one else inside.
Troopers noted both the driver and young passenger were wearing seat belts.
