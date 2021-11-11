The Emporia Gazette
Community members lined Commercial Street for blocks as the 2021 Veterans Day parade marched downtown Thursday morning.
Lt. Gov. David Toland, who marched in the parade, said he was honored to be a part of the festivities.
“It was great to be in the cradle of Veterans Day, here in Emporia,” he said. “I was impressed with the size of the crowd, the reactions of the crowd. It was great to speak to a number of veterans who were participating in the parade. It was really nice. I was honored to be here.”
As the founding city of the holiday, Toland said he didn’t expect anything less.
“Emporia does it right,” he said.
Check www.emporiagazette.com for more parade photos and coverage.
