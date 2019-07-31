HAYS — If there is a way to win in the late stages of the game, the Emporia Post 5 AAA Legion team will figure it out.
As a whole, Head Coach Anthony Markowitz wasn’t satisfied with how his team played. It did what it had to do, however, to pick up a 4-3 victory over Great Bend in the first game of Kansas American Legion Class AA/AAA State Tournament Wednesday afternoon at Larks Park.
“I think Great Bend deserved to win that ballgame,” Markowitz said. “We didn’t play good in any facet of the game. Probably the most disappointing facet of the game was how our guys competed. Ultimately, it’s on us coaches (and) getting them ready to go. There’s no reason that we shouldn’t compete in this type of format — one game a day for the next three days. You’ve got to leave everything you want on the field for that one game, one day and we didn’t do that at all.
“We’ve got to compete better. We’ve got to be better altogether. We didn’t look like we were locked in. We didn’t look like we got excited too much. We just went through the motions.”
Down 3-1 entering the seventh, Emporia found ways to get on base.
With one out in the frame, a single by Camden Kirmer, followed by three consecutive walks made it 3-2. Great Bend had an opportunity to turn a double play to end the threat. However, a fielder’s choice and an error gave Emporia its first lead of the contest at 4-3. It was one it held onto for the victory.
Kadyn Williams, who led Post 5 by going 3-for-4 at the plate, said his team plays well together when its back is against the wall. Wednesday’s game was the third consecutive game in which Emporia faced a deficit heading into the seventh inning.
“I think we’ve got to come out and play better baseball,” Williams said.
Great Bend scored on a Colin Hall RBI single in the first. In the Post 5 second, with the bases loaded, Kirmer knotted things up at 1-1 with an RBI single.
“I was just going up there and trying to find a gap and I did,” he said. “I’m just looking to go up there and get good ABs and help the team.”
The two teams struggled over the next two frames, but the Chiefs were able to get some cushion against Emporia in the fourth. With two outs, several miscues that prevented Emporia from getting out of the inning. Instead, they opened the door to a pair of Great Bend runs.
After Hayden Baumwart started the game and went the first 3.1 innings, Cade Kohlmeier had to pitch his team to the victory. When Post 5 got the lead, Kohlmeier had confidence heading out to the mound. He earned the victory, allowing just two hits and fanned three over the final 3.2 innings.
“I wanted to go out there and win a ballgame,” Kohlmeier said. “We knew how big this game was. If we wouldn’t have won this game, it would’ve put a lot of pressure (on us Thursday). We want to come out (Thursday) and play free and having fun. Winning that game was huge for us.”
Beside Willliams’ three-hit performance, Kirmer went 3-for-3 at the plate. The rest of Post 5’s lineup had just three hits.
“We’ve got to have guys behind (Kadyn) get more,” Markowitz said. “Those guys were huge at the plate. I don’t think we were able to drive them in as often. Hopefully, that carries on throughout the tournament.”
Post 5 (31-1) will play state host Hays at 6 p.m. Thursday evening at Larks Park. Emporia defeated the Eagles, 3-0, on June 9 in the championship game of the Sam Ellis Classic.
“No game here is easy,” Markowitz said. “It’s the state tournament. That’s where you want to be at the end of the year. We’ve just got to compete.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.