The Lyon County Commission approved the purchase of a new dump truck for Road and Bridge, after a previously ordered truck from March could not be delivered.
Chip Woods and Josh Stevenson with Road and Bridge presented the commissioners with a new quote from Emporia Kenworth, Inc. to purchase a 2024 Kenworth T880S chassis with a 16’ dump bed, snowplow, and salt spreader for an estimated $264,837.
Woods said the dump truck the county had ordered last March “is never going to get here.” The commissioners voided the purchase of the previous truck earlier in the meeting, in the amount of $196,145.69.
“Josh has worked diligently with the outfit to try and turn out something that they are fairly confident they can deliver,” Woods added.
Stevenson said any used trucks he could find are just as old or older than what Emporia already has. He expects the new truck to be ready in June.
“Essentially what this is, is [Emporia Kenworth] already have the truck on order and once it's approved, they will put our name on it,” Stevenson explained. “So it can come in sooner.”
Commissioners also approved Lyon County Emergency Communications Center Director Roxanne VanGundy to attend NENA’s Standards and Best Practices Conference Jan. 16-19 in Clearwater, Florida, with spending not to exceed $2,000 and approved Supervisor Nicole Thompson, Trainer Cassandra Grimm and Director VanGundy to attend the Be the Difference Conference Jan. 29 through Feb. 2 in Myrtle Beach, with spending not to exceed $3,000 out of 911 funds.
VanGundy was selected to be a trainer at the event, and will have her costs covered by the Denise Amber Lee Foundation. She said the training events will help start the new year off on the right foot.
VanGundy also took time to praise her staff for their work.
“We are bringing the certified center manager program from NENA [National Emergency Number Association] to Emporia, which is a pretty big deal for our area,” VanGundy said. “This program is 40 hours of management training and I have four that are taking that course, so they will be certified center managers through NENA.”
Melissa Landis, executive director at Empower House Ministries, gave commissioners an update on the progress of the ministries’ work with recovering addicts in the county.
“Back in February we started a recovery residence for addicts with a capacity for up to eight young ladies,” Landis said.
Now, things are going smoothly. Landis said the house currently has seven women and will have eight next week.
“All of the ladies in the house now, and the one coming next week, have 30-plus days of sobriety,” Landis said.
Gayle Taylor-Ford, Empower House board president, said Therapy Services has served 292 clients for the year, with 194 of those clients being Lyon County residents.
Landis said Empower House is also looking at finding a house for men in the future.
“We have also started offering life skill clinics,” she added. “Those are basically monthly, think of a seminar on a Saturday morning, maybe from 9-12, teaching things like budgeting, job search, job retention and really just working with them on all of the skills they need to succeed in their recovery.”
Commissioners also voted to appoint two new candidates to the Newman Regional Health Board of Trustees.
Linda Adams-Wendling and Nancy Wells will replace Mike Argabright and Richard Duncan on the board.
The Lyon County Commission will meet again on Wednesday, Nov. 23 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.