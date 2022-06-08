One of this spring's “Felony Friday” suspects featured by Lyon County Crime Stoppers was behind bars Wednesday morning.
The Crime Stoppers announced Tuesday night that Nathan Shown, 41, had been captured. He was wanted for aggravated robbery.
Shown's mugshot was posted on the Crime Stoppers Facebook page Tuesday, May 31. Details on his arrest were not announced.
Local inmate records indicate Shown was released from the Coffey County Detention Center in late March. His state criminal record includes three years for drug charges in Lyon County and a five-year sentence for robbery in Crawford County.
Tips on any crime or suspect can be left anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273, visiting the P3Tips.com website or using the P3 smartphone app. They could earn a reward of as much as $1,000.
