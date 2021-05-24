The City of Emporia is looking at opportunities to redesign and expand on the action sports park amenities currently located in Santa Fe Park.
Following years of significant investment in community parks facilities, the City of has partnered with American Ramp Company of Joplin, MO, and its affiliate partners Pivot Custom, Progressive Bike Ramps and Velosolutions to conduct a community survey that will provide feedback on what features and designs would be most desirable in future park investments and expansions.
American Ramp Company is a leader in action sports park design and planning with successful projects throughout the U.S. that incorporate designs that support users of all ages and skill levels.
“This partnership with American Ramp will give Emporia the expertise it needs to expand and improve our current facilities and bring a new generation of skaters, riders and cyclists to this park for enjoyment and competition," said Mayor Rob Gilligan.
The action sports park concept will be used in many ways, including with skateboards, inline skates, mountain and BMX bikes, scooters and more.
“This is the first step in a multi-phased process that will include design and engineering efforts, cost estimating and ultimately fund-raising and planning to fully develop the park as envisioned by our community," said City Manager and Parks Director Mark McAnarney.
Participation in the survey will help guide the design elements and spur the need to secure the necessary funding to move forward with the project in the future.
The online survey tool will take approximately five minutes to complete and is open at noon from May 27 - June 10. Take part in this survey at https://americanrampcompany.com/emporia/ and help the city develop a concept for future improvements at Santa Fe Park in Emporia.
