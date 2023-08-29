Hostess Brands Inc. may be considering a sale, after reported takeover interests began percolating Friday.
According to a Reuters report published Friday, Hostess fell onto the acquisition radar following a price hike in its products, intended to increase revenue. The news caused the company’s shares to soar 26% on Friday, a market value of close to $4 billion.
Sources to Reuters indicated that General Mills Inc., Mondelez International Inc., PepsiCo Inc. and Hershey Co. have all shown interest in acquiring Hostess, though the Twinkie manufacturer may still decide against a deal.
The company filed for bankruptcy in 2004 and 2012, eventually returning to the stock market in 2016 thanks to a deal with a special purpose acquisition company. At the end of 2020, the company was generating over $1 billion in revenue.
Hostess was founded in Lenexa in 1930, operating an Emporia-based bakery plant for decades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.