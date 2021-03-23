The process for making local phone calls for phone numbers with 620 and 785 area codes is about to change slightly.
Beginning April 24, consumers with phone numbers in the 620 and 785 area codes will start transitioning into 10-digit local dialing. The switch from seven-digit local dialing is the result of the approval and creation of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which is scheduled to go live July 16, 2022.
The Federal Communications Commission adopted an order approving 988 as the three-digit abbreviated dialing code to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on July 16, 2020. The order requires all telecommunications carriers, interconnected Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) providers and one way VoIP providers (covered providers) to make any network changes necessary to ensure that users can dial 988 to reach the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by July 16, 2022.
There are 82 area codes in 36 states — including the 620 and 785 Kansas area codes — that have an assigned 988 prefix associated with telephone numbers
According to a release from MT Networks out of Madison, the FCC ordered that any area code that has the 988 prefix assigned as telephone numbers and has seven-digit local dialing needs to transition to 10-digit dialing — area code and telephone number — to ensure that everyone is able to reach the National Suicide Lifeline when dialing 988.
The 10-digit permissive period begins April 24, meaning if you forget and dial just seven numbers your call will still be completed.
Beginning October 24, 2021, all consumers with numbers in 620 & 785 area codes must dial 10-digits — area code and telephone number. Locals calls dialed with only seven-digits may not be completed and you may get a recording informing you that your call cannot be completed as dialed.
MT Networks said if you get this recording, you must hang up and dial again using the area code with the seven-digit telephone number.
What other changes need to be made?
Important safety and security equipment, such as medical alert devices, and alarm and security systems must be programmed to use 10-digit (1+10-digit) dialing. Many systems operate on 10-digit (or 1+10-digit) dialing by default but some older equipment may still use seven-digits. Please contact your medical alert or security provider if you are not sure whether your equipment needs to be reprogrammed to accommodate the upcoming change to 10-digit (or 1+10-digits) local dialing. Any needed reprogramming of alarm and home security equipment must be done during the permissive dialing period from April 24, 2021 to October 24, 2021 to avoid interruption of services. Some other examples of services that may need to be re-programmed are:
• life safety systems or medical monitoring devices
• PBXs
• fax machines
• Internet dial-up numbers
• fire or burglar alarm and security systems or gates
• speed dialers
• mobile or other wireless phone contact lists
• call forwarding settings
• voicemail services and other similar functions
Be sure to check your website, personal and business stationery, advertising materials, personal and business checks, contact information, your personal or pet ID tags, and other such items to ensure the area code is included.
What will remain the same?
• Your telephone number, including current area code, will not change
• The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the dialing change
• What is a local call now will remain a local call regardless of the number of digits dialed
• You will continue to dial 1+ the area code + telephone number for all long-distance calls
• You will continue to dial a prefix (such as “9”) when dialing from a multi-line telephone system (e.g., in a hotel, office building, etc.) as required
• You can still dial just three digits to reach 711 (relay services) and 911 (emergency services)
• If 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 or 811 are currently available in your community, dial these codes with just three digits
• The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can still be reached by dialing 1-800-273-TALK (8255) even after the 988 code is in effect
Beginning July 16, 2022, dialing “988” will route your call to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Customers must continue to dial 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) to reach the Lifeline until July 16, 2022.
You may visit the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) website at https://www.nationalnanpa.com/transition_to_10_digit_dialing_for_988/index.html or email NANPA at 988@somos.com with questions about the dialing procedure change, or you may visit the FCC website at https://www.fcc.gov/suicide-prevention-hotline.
If you have questions or concerns, please contact your local telecommunications provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.