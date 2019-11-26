Patricia Ann Shepherd, 65, of Emporia died Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia.
Patricia was born December 8, 1953 in Great Bend the daughter of Ray and Hallie (Panning) Dunn. She worked at Iowa Beef Processors and as a cashier at Reebles South and retired from Price Chopper in 2000. Patricia served as Chairperson for Compassionate Friends at Newman Hospital and as a Girl Scout Leader. She enjoyed her comb collection, Wizard of Oz collection, arts & crafts and gardening.
On December 31, 1975 Patricia married Robert Shepherd at the First United Methodist Church in Emporia. He survives. Other survivors include: sons, Dallas Shepherd of Neosho Rapids, Dylan Shepherd of Topeka; daughters, Bailey Mushock of Topeka, Hallie Shepherd of Emporia; sister, Susann Shields of Prescott Valley, Arizona; grandchildren, Adin Mushock, Liam Mushock, Avery House, and Athena Shepherd. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Jo Dee Dunn; and a daughter, Becky Diane Shepherd.
Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Monday, December 2, 2019 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. Pastor Karla Sheffy of the First United Methodist Church in Emporia will be officiating. Interment will be in the Forrest Hill Cemetery east of Emporia. The family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Girl Scouts of America and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
