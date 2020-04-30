Brad Elkins passed away April 22, 2020 at Harlingen, TX Regional Medical Center after open-heart surgery. He was born June 10, 1953 to Jack D. Sr and Clara Elkins.
After graduation from Derby, KS High School, Brad enlisted in the US Air Force. He continued in the Air Reserve and Kansas Air National Guard after his initial enlistment, proudly retiring in 2001 with over 23 years of service. Even after retirement, Brad continued to honor his country through local military activities, including serving as Commander of VFW Post 7957.
Brad is survived by his wife, Alice Elkins of Emporia, KS; daughters, Kathryn Elkins of Kansas City, MO, Jennifer (Matt) Duncan and grandson, Hudson Duncan of Kansas City KS; and sister, Karlene Landowski of Keller, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jack D Elkins, Jr.
Services will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church when permitted. A family burial will be held at a later date at Eastern Star Cemetery in Aline, OK next to his parents, brother and many other family members.
Memorials may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church, 1101 Neosho or to VFW Post 7957, Box 64, Emporia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.