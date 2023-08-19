EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…
The Lyon County Fair Board for putting on another fantastic year of the Lyon County Fair. This is a big event each year, and we know it takes a lot of work to get all of the details together. We appreciate all of your hard work and dedication to our community.
The Emporia City Commission for approving a contract with American Ramp Company for the design and build of the city’s new skate park, which will be located at Whittier Park. It’s been almost two years since an anonymous donor committed $250,000 to skate park improvements on behalf of Maddox Gutierrez. This is a long time coming, and we’re happy to see things moving in the right direction now.
Emporia High School senior Aiden Ewing, who recently spent a month playing baseball in Puerto Rico. What a neat opportunity! Ewing had the chance to meet a lot of fellow baseball players and make a lot of valuable connections. And, I mean, who doesn’t want to hang out in Puerto Rico for the summer?
Lori Heller, who will soon retire from the Emporia Public Library after 22 years as the children’s services director. Heller has been an advocate for education, and has helped so many families around the community learn to love reading. We’ll certainly miss her! Congratulations on your retirement, Lori!
