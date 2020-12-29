A body found in Emporia Sunday afternoon has been identified by the Lyon County Sheriff's Office.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office responded to the 600 block of Road 160 for reports of a deceased adult male.
John W. Brannan of Emporia was identified with the assistance of the Medical Examiner. The cause of death is pending based on autopsy results, but there is no indication that criminal activity contributed to the death at this time.
