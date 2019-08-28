Wanda E. Huhs, formerly of Allen died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Diversicare of Council Grove. She was 95.
There will be no public services. Burial will be in Allen Cemetery. Roberts-Blue-Barnett has the arrangements.
Aim_High said:
Maybe stop moving the start of school up earlier and earlier? Or just tell these kids to stop being wimps.
Aim_High said:
LMAO. I like you sometimes, KB.
sneezy said:
Great recap...Thanks. Better than most MSM coverage. George Soros and company must be floating somewhere around the perimeter.
KB Thomas said:
If you are looking for truth, review Tom D'Ambra Truth YouTube.
Aim_High said:
Probably just karma.
Alphonse Sicard said:
Dee said:
And you ran this story before ANYONE had spoken to his mother! How dare you!
Justice81 said:
I guess I am blocked...
KB Thomas said:
Review How the spector of Communism is ruling the world chapter 12 sabotaging education part 2........this is a wake up call.
KB Thomas said:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.