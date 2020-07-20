North Lyon County Veterans
Memorial Fundraiser
The North Lyon County Veterans Memorial Fundraiser is 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday at Bushong City Park.
There will be Live Music, a car show and a motorcycle show. Arts and crafts and direct sale vendors, reenactors and auctions, and food. Come and check out some raffle items as well including a Quilt, Saddle, 50/50, and a Veteran will receive a Hand Crocheted Flag Blanket.
Social distancing will be observed and sanitizing stations will be available.
Commodities distribution
Government commodity food boxes will be distributed curbside at the Salvation Army, 209 W. 4th Ave., curbside 9:30 a.m. - noon July 23, while supplies last. Lineup will start in front of the building facing east. No boxes will be taken across the street.
Eligibility guidelines are as follows; per household size gross monthly income.
1 person in household-$1,383, 2 persons in household-$1,868, 3 persons-$2,353, 4-$2,839, 5-$3,324, 6 -$3,809, 7-$4,295, 8-$4,780, for each additional family member add $486. Proof of income is not required. Family name and number in household will be required. A 2020 proxy form must be on file to pick up for anyone outside the household. Call 620-342-3093 for further information.
VFW Post 1980 concert canceled
VFW Post 1980 concert scheduled for July 25 has been canceled over concerns with COVID-19.
USD 252 Honor Flight Spaghetti Feed
Luminarias For Sale
Relay for Life of the Flint Hills will host a drive-in luminaria ceremony 8 p.m., July 31 at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. The public is invited to honor those affected by cancer with the reading of names and dedication of luminarias.
Luminarias may be purchased for $10 before July 20 by contacting your favorite RFL team member, emailing RFLflinthills@gmail.com, or by calling 620-215-3865. All money goes to the American Cancer Society.
Battle of the Badges
The Battle of the Badges Emporia Community Blood Drive will be held noon - 6 p.m., Aug. 12, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Aug. 13 and 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Aug. 14 at Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church, 2023 W. 12th Ave. Help save a life by donating blood and show the community who you think should win the trophy this year. To make an appointment call Susan Faler, 316-554-4807, or visit redcrossblood.org using sponsor keyword “Emporia.” You can also call 800-RED-CROSS.
Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry
The John and Frances Ice Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church will serve from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sundays via curbside pick up.
To-go meals available for pick-up while supplies last.
Widowed Persons Service meetings
Due to changes in the pandemic situation in Kansas, the Widowed Persons Service has postponed all planned meetings until further notice.
Do you have an event or fundraiser for About Town? Email news@emporia.com or call 342-4800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.