USD 251 North Lyon County officials sent a letter to the ACLU of Kansas declaring their intention to undergo changes after a January incident when a North Lyon County Elementary eighth grade experienced discrimination because of her sexual orientation.
The district plans to provide anti-discrimination training — especially as it relates to the LGBTQ community — to teachers and staff, make Title IX complaint procedures more transparent and clearly and publicly state the district’s policies against discrimination. It will also work with a trainer and presenter recommended by the ACLU to expand its training either this summer or during in-service days.
The incident in question, first reported by The Gazette, took place on Jan. 27, when 14-year-old Izzy Dieker was suspended from her school bus for saying, “I’m a lesbian.” An independent investigation by the Kansas Association of School Boards found that the school principal and the bus driver had committed sexual harassment against Dieker.
The ACLU of Kansas became involved when it sent a letter to the district on July 6, urging the district to take relevant and appropriate action to address the situation and prevent such incidents in the future lest it risk legal action.
“We were glad for the district’s willingness to engage with us to address the discrimination Izzy Dieker experienced because of her sexual orientation,” ACLU of Kansas Legal Director Sharon Brett said in a letter to the school district. “While we regret that our involvement and Izzy’s successful Title IX complaint were ever necessary, we were glad to learn that the district would take steps to ensure similar discrimination does not occur again. We understand that USD 251 leadership agrees that all students in North Lyon County should feel welcomed, respected, and safe—regardless of their sexual orientation.”
The ACLU letter to the school district concluded, “We believe these are positive steps forward to both heal the harm done to Izzy and ensure North Lyon County USD 251 is an educational and positive place for all.”
It's good to see civilization advancing through the Heartland. Progress comes slowly. When the laws and guidelines improve maybe the attitudes will eventually follow. Let's focus on the real problems.
This is excellent news. Our little sibling to the north is showing the way. USD253, are we willing to commit ourselves to protecting our own children in the same way?
