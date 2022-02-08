The American Pickers are coming back to Kansas and are looking for a few places to stop to find unique and valuable antiques. Filming is expected to begin in April.
American Pickers is a documentary series produced by Cineflix Productions for The History Channel. New episodes air at 8 p.m. Mondays on History.
The show explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The show follows skilled pickers in the business as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
According to a written release, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics.
"Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items," the release said. "They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them."
All guidelines and protocols for safe filming relating to the pandemic will be followed, as American Pickers "continue to take the pandemic very seriously."
If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com. You can also call 646-493-2184 and find American Pickers on Facebook @GotAPick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.