The Emporia State cross country teams have just one official race on the record, but are already approaching the quarter mark of their fall season.
The two teams opened their slate over the weekend, the men and women both placing third at the Wichita State J.K. Gold Classic in Augusta.
“I’ve really been pleased with this group,” head coach Mark Stanbrough said. “It’s a great blend of returners and newcomers and the returners have really welcomed the newcomers, (who have) fit in very well.”
For the men, senior Gabe Sams, as well as sophomores Matthew Maki and Lucas Shryock have the most experience. An injury shut Sams down last year, forcing him to the sideline, where he competed at a different pace.
“He’s still not at 100 percent, but he’s coming on and looking like the Gabe we’re going to count on for leadership,” Stanbrough said.
Sams felt the time off was a learning process that’s hopefully allowed him to take steps forward.
“Every time I’ve ever gotten injured, I’ve learned something,” he said. “Last year, I learned about the art of cross-training, so I’ve been doing a lot of swimming and a lot of biking. I feel like being injured for that long really helped me put my running in perspective and ... show me how important it is to me, so I’ve really been working hard this season to get back to where I was and try to run well this season.”
He’ll be joined in the front of the pack by Maki and Shryock, who grew quickly last fall and will be among the Hornets’ leaders this year.
“(They) have stepped up and made a tremendous improvement,” Stanbrough said.
The trio were the top finishers for the men individually during Saturday’s 6K race. Maki was 14th with a 19:26.3 while Shryock and Sams crossed the finish in 17th and 18th, both finishing with a sub-20 minute time.
The women also have a balanced roster, though it is sophomore Hannah Showalter who returns with the most success for the Hornets last fall.
“She had a great summer training,” Stanbrough said. “Going from your freshman year to your sophomore year, you know what to expect. I think she’s much improved from last year.”
Showalter mirrored her coach’s thought.
“This year, I’m a lot more confident having some races under my belt,” she said. “I just want us to go out there and give it our all and see what we’re capable of doing as a team.”
There are six upperclassmen who will continue to seek progression for the women, as well as another large group of first-timers.
“(Junior) Jo Strecker ... she’s really looked good in workouts and freshman Sarah Schaar, I think is going to be an outstanding runner,” Stanbrough said. “(She’s) an excellent competitor and she’s going to do some good things immediately for us.”
Showalter was the lead finisher for ESU’s women in Wichita, completing the 4K race in 15:32.7, good for 20th. Fellow sophomore Kaitlyn Karjala was 23rd.
Across the board, team chemistry was lauded by coach and runners alike, something that may seem overblown to some, but before the season began, both teams had to weather a stormy patch.
That’ll make the rest of the season seem like a sunny day.
Three weeks ago the teams were at Melvern Lake for their preseason camp and on their final night, storms whipped through, displacing or destroying their sleeping arrangements, forcing them to find makeshift quarters in the vans and other sheltered areas.
“Money can’t buy that type of team-bonding experience,” Stanbrough said. “It made it interesting — hardly anybody got any sleep that night. Then we got up the next morning and (had) a 13.1 mile run.”
It led to exhaustion at the time, but has since grown into excitement and anticipation.
“The team is really looking good,” Sams said. “This is, by far, the best team chemistry that I’ve ever been a part of.
“I’m excited for that.”
The Hornets will return to the races on Sept. 21 at the Missouri Southern Stampede in Joplin.
