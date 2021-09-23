The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia High School Homecoming parade is set for 5:30 p.m. today ahead of the Spartans’ 7 p.m. game against Highland Park at Emporia State University’s Welch Stadium.
Parade entries will meet at the farmers market parking lot at Seventh Avenue and Merchant Street and begin lining up as early as 4:45 p.m. The parade will move along Commercial Street from Eighth Avenue to 12th Avenue.
The floats and candidates will then be dropped off at Police and Safety next to Welch Stadium.
This year’s Homecoming queen candidates are Avery Gutierrez, Abigail Jacob, Megan Olson, Alexandria Sheffy-Harris, Maddyn Stewart
Homecoming king candidates are Kadyn Galbreath, Brenden Kienholz, Jay Orozco, Benjamin Simons and Kaden Woydziak
