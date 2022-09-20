Darrell Donald Schroeder passed away peacefully at
Banner Hospital in Mesa, AZ surrounded by his family
on December 18, 2021. His memory will live on forever.
Darrell was born in Olpe, KS on May 16, 1934, the
son of Benjamin Ernest “Bud” and Sophia Martha
(Kettner) Schroeder. Darrell had one brother, Milford
Schroeder, who predeceased him in December 2020.
Darrell served in the US Army. He married Marjorie
Alice May on May 17, 1957, in Prairie Village, KS.
Marjorie continues to reside in Arizona. Darrell is also
survived by his daughter, Angela M. (Schroeder) Ford
of Overland Park, KS and his son, Stephen C. Schroeder
of Mesa, AZ. Darrell had 5 grandchildren and 4 great
grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place. Graveside services will
be Friday, September 23, 2022, at the Zion Lutheran
Cemetery west of Olpe, KS. Father Nicholas Ashmore
of St. Joseph Catholic Church will be conducting the
service. Military Honors by Lowry-Funston Post #1980,
Veterans of Foreign Wars and Ball-McColm Post #5,
American Legion.
Memorial contributions by the American Diabetes
Association and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett
Funeral Home.
