Darrell Donald Schroeder passed away peacefully at

Banner Hospital in Mesa, AZ surrounded by his family

on December 18, 2021. His memory will live on forever.

Darrell was born in Olpe, KS on May 16, 1934, the

son of Benjamin Ernest “Bud” and Sophia Martha

(Kettner) Schroeder. Darrell had one brother, Milford

Schroeder, who predeceased him in December 2020.

Darrell served in the US Army. He married Marjorie

Alice May on May 17, 1957, in Prairie Village, KS.

Marjorie continues to reside in Arizona. Darrell is also

survived by his daughter, Angela M. (Schroeder) Ford

of Overland Park, KS and his son, Stephen C. Schroeder

of Mesa, AZ. Darrell had 5 grandchildren and 4 great

grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place. Graveside services will

be Friday, September 23, 2022, at the Zion Lutheran

Cemetery west of Olpe, KS. Father Nicholas Ashmore

of St. Joseph Catholic Church will be conducting the

service. Military Honors by Lowry-Funston Post #1980,

Veterans of Foreign Wars and Ball-McColm Post #5,

American Legion.

Memorial contributions by the American Diabetes

Association and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett

Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made through: www.

robertsblue.com.

