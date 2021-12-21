I want to thank our two Rep. Schreiber and Sen. Longbine for their comments about the current plaque of bothersome calls.
Two small clarifications though.
By answering every call my wife and I are now over 100 calls from supplemental insurance companies upon open enrollment beginning. And even more from car warranty scammers.
Firstly, I said to de-fund the “No Call Program.” At over 4 billion calls a month, according to you, it seems that the AG office is not very effective. It would be foolish to de-fund the Attorney General’s Office and this was not recommended at all.
Secondly, how many thousands of calls should one get from licensed insurance companies in Kansas before they are fined or have their license up for renewal reviewed? I would recommend that you Google “How nations control cold calls.” It’s remarkable how other nations’ public servants have stopped this junk. I am calling the Kansas Attorney Gen. right now to complain about the numerous calls from one of them. https://voiptimecloud.com/blog/telemarketing-in-different-countries
Thanks again for your replies, but I for one was really looking for some new initiative to control this outright plague.
Bill Hartman
Emporia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.