The goal for the Emporia Post 5 A Legion baseball team was to find ways to win in the Zone 5 & 6 Tournament at Soden’s Grove Saturday and Sunday.
Unfortunately, its run at a berth to the Class A State Tournament fell short after two games. Post 5 dropped its opener Saturday in a nine-inning affair, 17-16, against Garnett and was eliminated by Chanute Sunday, 13-0.
Post 5 got off to a solid start in the top of the first inning by getting two runners aboard via a walk, but could not push a run across.
“They get (a) double play on the back pick (off), that ... killed the momentum we were building,” Post 5 head coach Cory Shovick said. “We were still hitting the ball pretty hard, we were just hitting it at their guys. (Chanute) found the gaps.”
Chanute swung into the driver’s seat scoring three in the first, four in the second and six in the third to advance to the zone championship game.
Post 5 threatened to extend the game in the fourth, however, left the bases loaded.
Even though Emporia had several runners aboard against Post 170, Camden Hugo allowed just one hit, by Vance Kinsey.
“Their pitcher did a nice job of keeping us off balance,” Shovick said.
Kinsey went 2.1 innings on the mound and allowed 11 runs on nine hits.
Against Garnett, Emporia got into an early 2-0 hole in the top of the first with back-to-back singles by the Muddogs.
Post 5 knotted things up at two in the home half of the inning after Hayden Knuth scored on an error and a Kinsey RBI groundout.
Knuth gave Emporia the lead in the second with a bases-loaded walk. Cam Geitz and Kinsey followed with consecutive RBIs to make it 5-2.
Post 5’s 8-3 advantage through four innings slipped away as the Muddogs accounted for eight runs in the top of the fifth to take an 11-8 lead. Emporia responded back with six runs to retake the lead.
Emporia tacked on two more in the sixth, clinging to a five-run advantage heading into the seventh.
Garnett made one last comeback to knot things up at 16.
Emporia had its chances in the seventh and eighth innings, but left runners stranded.
The Muddogs were able to advance with a run in the ninth to take the win.
“We had an aggressive approach (at the plate),” Shovick said. “We’d rather not get into the high teens in score. There’s three or four plays that we could’ve made that were the turning points.”
Post 5 finishes its season with a 12-17 record.
“It was a learning experience for all of them,” Shovick said. “We want to win games at this level, but we’re also teaching them the fundamentals (and) getting ready for the next level. I think all of them made progress. They have a lot of things to be excited for.”
