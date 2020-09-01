Irene Swift, 84, died August 29, 2020, at Chase County Care and Rehabilitation Center, Cottonwood Falls. She was born June 23, 1936, in rural Bazaar, to Arthur E. and Clara Lois “Jonas” (Russel) Baker. Irene graduated from Cottonwood Falls High School. She was an active member of Strong City United Methodist Church until it closed. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, going to ball games and any other community event, and attending the Flint Hills Rodeo.
Irene married Bruce Junior Swift on April 10, 1959, in Cottonwood Falls. They shared 40 years of marriage before he died on February 3, 2000.
Irene is survived by: children, Tammy Swift-Fager and husband Marty of Osage City, Mike Swift of Strong City, Pat Swift and wife Stacy of Cottonwood Falls; honorary daughters, Denna Fleshman and husband Travis of Cottonwood Falls, Karen Baker of Emporia; grandchildren, Caitlin Seyfert, Garrett Swift, Trenton Swift, Bailee Swift; honorary grandchildren, Tanya Huse, Telicia Schickel, Daysha Schickel, JD Baker, Misty Brewer; step grandsons, Lucas Fager and Lane Fager; great grandchildren, Jaxon and Kenlee Swift; one honorary great grandchild, Quentin; sister, Mary Allison “Cork” Harrison of Larto Lake, LA ; brother-in-law, Elmer Swift and wife Louise of Strong City; sister-in-law, Addie Deweese of Olathe; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Russel Baker; and honorary grandson, Jonathan Fleshman.
Cremation has taken place.
Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, Cottonwood Falls, with Reverend Tim Woods officiating. Private family inurnment at a later date. Family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, Cottonwood Falls. Memorial donations may be made to Chase County Wishes Project, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
