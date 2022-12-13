The Emporia Gazette
The All Veterans Memorial Association recently accepted a donation from Freddy’s Frozen Custards and Steakburgers.
The $323.47 donation was made Dec. 7, and will benefit the All Veterans Memorial Park in Sodens Grove.
Emporia’s All Veterans Memorial Park has drawn visitors from all over the world for more than two decades.
