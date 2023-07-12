The Emporia Gazette
Former Chase County Special Education Coordinator Brent Burns has been selected as an assistant principal at Emporia High School.
According to Emporia Public Schools, Burns joins Emporia High School after serving as the special education coordinator for USD 284 Chase County this past school year. He also spent one year as the assistant principal/athletic director at Liberty Memorial Central Middle School in Lawrence, Kansas where he also taught social studies for five years.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to serve at Emporia High School as an assistant principal. While working within the district as a special education coordinator I have grown fond of the community, its students, staff, and families,” Burns said. “I look forward to building positive relationships within the building and serving as a mentor for our youth as they approach adulthood. I hope to meet families of staff and students within the community whether it be at a Friday night football game or in a local grocery store or restaurant. Together we will be advocates for the students at EHS and make sure it’s a place they feel safe and welcomed.”
Dathan Fischer, Emporia High School principal, said “Mr. Brent Burns will be a great addition to the Emporia High School community and administrative team. His previous leadership experience will be beneficial as he takes on this new role. I am excited for Brent to get started and look forward to working alongside him at EHS.”
Burns has a Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary Education and a Master’s Degree in Building Leadership and Administration from the University of Kansas. He will fill the vacancy beginning immediately that was created by the resignation of Assistant Principal Trevor Mathews.
