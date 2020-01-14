Donuts with DOGS
The Chase County Elementary School Watch DOGS will host its first Donuts with DOGS event from 7:15 - 8:15 a.m. Wednesday at CCES in Strong City.
All male role models are invited. Grandpa, uncle, dad, cousin, best friend or any positive male role model a child may have.
Lyon County Republicans meet
The Lyon County Republican Precinct Committee will host multiple Republican Senatorial candidates on Tuesday. Each of the candidates will present their campaign goals along with addressing specific issues during a Q and A. Opportunity for visiting with the candidates before and after the meeting will also be available. Save the date for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Lyon County Courthouse Annex, 402 Commercial St..
Pancakes fundraiser
Southern Lyon County’s USD 252 Honor Flight program is hosting an all-you-can-eat pancake fundraiser at 5 p.m. Friday before the Olpe vs. Hartford basketball game in Hartford. Suggested donation is $5 for children up to 12 years old and $7 for adults. All proceeds benefit the USD 252 Honor Flight program.
Biscuit and gravy breakfast
The Verdigris Valley Foundation will be serving a biscuit and gravy breakfast from 7 - 10 a.m. Saturday at the Madison Sauder Center. Proceeds from this event support the operation of the center and projects for the community.
South Fork Band at the VFW
The South Fork Band will return to VFW Post No. 1980, 932 Graphic Arts Rd., 7:30 - 10:30 p.m. Saturday for a benefit dance. Bring an appetizer and your dancing shoes.
Entry is $5 per person. All are welcome to attend.
Soup supper
The Olpe United Methodist Church will hold a soup supper starting at 5 p.m. Saturday at the church, 120 W. Listerscheid St., Olpe. The menu includes a variety of soups (chicken noodle, vegetable, ham and beans, chili, etc.), relishes, crackers, home-made desserts, drinks and much more.
Come eat and enjoy the fellowship all for a free will offering. The church is handicapped accessible. Questions? Call 620-475-3780 or 343-5544.
Biscuits and Gravy and food sale
There will be a biscuits and gravy and food sale from 7 - 11 a.m. Sunday at St. Anthony's Hall in Strong City. The event is being hosted by Grace Lutheran Church and St. Anthony Church.
For a donation, guests will receive biscuits, homemade gravy, breakfast burrito, cinnamon twist, fresh fruit, coffee and juice. Take-outs and deliveries are also available.
All proceeds will go to Robert Spain for his medical expenses in his fight against cancer.
Quarter Mania at the Legion
American Legion Post No. 5 invites everyone out for Quarter Mania on Jan. 25 at the Legion, 2921 W. 12th Ave. Enjoy an evening of fun night of bidding on lots of prizes, food and drinks. Quarter Mania is a mix of an auction and bingo. Doors open at 6 p.m. and first round starts at 6:30 p.m.
Plumb Cold Chili Feed
Plumb Place invites the community to the Plumb Cold Chili and Soup Feed from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Emporia Recreation Center, 313 W. 4th Ave. Bring the whole family for delicious chili, savory soup and all the fixings for $5. All funds raised will go toward supporting the women of Plumb Place.
Superbowl II
The Girl Scouts’ 2nd Annual Superbowl at Flint Hills Lanes is 1 - 3 p.m. Jan. 25. Come out dressed in your best “SuperFAN” or Super Bowl attire. Prizes will be awarded throughout the party for various plays and the best dressed SuperFAN. Bring the whole family for an afternoon of fun. Cost is $20 and includes bowling and shoes. Register by Jan. 18 on UltraCamp.
For information, call Gwen Harris: 342-3609 or harrisgwen1976@gmail.com.
Super Bowl Sunday Bierocks
St. Anthony Parish in Strong City will be making homemade bierocks for Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 2. Anyone who would like bierocks must pre-order by Jan. 24.
Pickup will be Feb. 1 at St. Anthony Hall. The cost is $30 for a dozen bierocks and $15 for a half-dozen. Orders can be made on Facebook, but be sure to click on the original post when ordering. They can also be ordered by contacting Kanas Graphics at 620-273-6111. Proceeds will go toward the new parish hall, which is under construction.
Groundhog dinner
The First Congregational Church Groundhog dinner is 5:30 - 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at the church, located at 12th Avenue and State Street. Entrance at the west door. An elevator is available.
The menu includes ham loaf, baked potato, green beans, salad, hot rolls, dessert, coffee and tea, for a free-will donation.
