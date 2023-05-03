The Emporia City Commission both approved an updated compensation package and committed to resolving salary compression issues at all levels Wednesday, with pay adjustments set to begin July 9.
The $772,497.92 compensation package, which brings all employees into scale at the minimum market level, was discussed at the April 19 study session. During that meeting, commissioners also discussed the importance of addressing wage compression, which occurs when one person’s salary is raised, resulting in little difference in pay between employees based on their tenure, job skills or longevity.
The adjustments will fund 100% compression — meaning all city departments — for the remainder of 2023. The commissioners also challenged City Manager Trey Cocking and Finance Director Janet Harrouff to run preliminary 2024 budget numbers at 100% compression.
Cocking there were a number of ways to tackle funding the salary adjustments. The most logical way, he said, was by looking at valuation and property taxes. Cocking said the "worst case scenario" was keeping the mill levy the same as where it is this year, since the valuation has grown so much.
"If we fund this and we really need to tackle it, our mill levy will need to stay the same," Cocking said. "We're in a place, even with adopting this, the mill levy will either stay the same or come down some, just with valuations as high as they are."
Cocking presented four options for increased payroll costs, showing how the increases affected the city's unencumbered cash balances over the course of five years. The options included taking no action on valuations, which resulted in a steady decrease in cashflow and taking a 10% increase of valuations in 2024, and 3% increases every year after.
No decision was made on the 2024 budget end just yet, but commissioners said they were comfortable funding the increase for the rest of 2023 at this time.
Commissioners also approved an application to the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation for Emergency Solutions Grants for Bloom House Youth Services and SOS, Inc. Community Development Coordinator Jeff Lynch said no city funds are required.
The grant funding request amounts are $30,000 from SOS, Inc. and $37,875, totaling $67,875. Additionally, approximately 7% would be allocated to the city for administration purposes.
Commissioners then approved a memorandum of understanding between Healthier Lyon County and the city to assist with Kansas Department of Transportation Transportation Alternatives funding for sidewalk projects at 12th Avenue and Burlingame Road and bordering Jones Park on 24th Avenue between Lincoln and Prairie streets.
City engineer Jim Ubert said the city would be responsible for 20% matching funds as part of the KDOT TA funding, with an estimated share of $125,000.
The city also:
Appointed Larry Benton, Brian Lawson, Rick Clark and Sara Tidwell to the Golf Advisory Board;
Appointed Larry Bucklinger, Raymond Rogers and Tami Ogle to the Emporia Metropolitan Planning Commission/Board of Zoning Appeals;
Proclaimed May as Community Action Month;
Proclaimed May 5 - 11 as Small Business Week;
Proclaimed May 21 - 27 as National Public Works Week;
Proclaimed May 14 - 20 as National Police Week.
