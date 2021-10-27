The K-State Research and Extension - Flint Hills District has hired a new agriculture and natural resources extension agent.
Chelsea Bartels will join the staff effective Nov. 1, with her office based primiarly out of Cottonwood Falls. She earned her bachelor's degree in animal science and industry from Kansas State University.
Most recently, Barlets has been an office assistant for Koch Construction Specialties.
A welcoming reception will be held from 8 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 at the Cottonwood Falls office, located at 205 Broadway St.
More information about K-State Research and Extension Flint Hills District is available online at flinthills.k-state.edu. Contact Chelsea Bartels via email at chelse1@ksu.edu.
