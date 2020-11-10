Emporia High School Junior Cadence Vincent had the best finish of the day on vault for the Spartan gymnastics team during the state meet in Newton, Saturday.
Three EHS gymnasts traveled to Newton for the meet. Senior Hattie Walker and sophomore Journey Walburn joined Vincent in competition across four events. The meet brought the team’s season to an end, and marked the final competition of Walker’s high school career.
“The state meet this year was the perfect way to end my gymnastics career,” Walker said. “We all did our best and I’m really proud of our team.”
The Spartans’ best finish of the day came from Vincent, who finished in 21st place in the vault. The EHS junior had been specifically preparing for the event in recent weeks, according to head coach Angela Podrebarac, and had added new elements to her routine ahead of Saturday’s meet. On the beam, Vincent finished in 41st place.
Walker finished in 26th place in both the bars and floor exercise at Newton. The senior placed an emphasis this fall on developing her floor routine, and this weekend’s performance was a culmination of a season’s work in improving her score in the event. Walburn, who excelled in the floor exercise for the Spartans all season, finished 27th in the event.
