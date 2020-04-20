“Alone together.” I believe that is the mantra for staying at home and trying to flatten the curve of COVID-19. If we stay separated from others, together we can combat this virus.
As a farmer, staying “alone” may be easier than those who live and work in the city. For the most part, our professional lives have gone on unchanged.
Unchanged unless you have crops or livestock to sell. We all know what has happened to our markets and the fallout is far reaching and painful. Agriculture is certainly taking its lumps as we are all acutely aware. It is just another blow to all of us who have suffered through hard times even before this.
In times like this, it is easy to feel alone--like no one is looking out for you. Many days we get up, do our work, hear the bad news on the radio, through the internet or TV and never talk to another person outside of our immediate family. It is easy to think that no one has your back.
Let me just assure you, we are in this together. Maybe not physically, but we are in this together.
Kansas Farm Bureau and American Farm Bureau Federation have been fighting for our farmers and ranchers and their best interests. We have been fighting in different ways than we are used to, but we are out there on the front lines even if they are virtual instead of physical. Life as we know it may have changed, but it has gone on and your Farm Bureau has been advocating for you and your neighbors. We have maintained constant contact with the decision makers and let them know about our concerns and challenges.
VOTE FBF, KFB’s political action committee, has continued its work to find which candidates best represent the views and beliefs of our members at the county level. They continue to prepare for the upcoming election, and Farm Bureau members can get involved by contacting their county associations. Your voice is needed.
It isn’t easy to do, but we have found ways to get our important work done and maintain social distancing. Many hours have been spent in virtual meetings with elected officials and in committee work. Contacts have been maintained, and each day our staff works tirelessly on behalf of each of us. They might not be as visible, but work continues to get done. Yes, this is an unprecedented series of events we live in, but rest assured that Farm Bureau is continuing to advocate for each and every one of us in all facets of agriculture in unprecedented ways.
I’m sure you’re just like me—ready for us to move forward from the time we are in now. And we can do that, together.
”Insight” is a weekly column published by Kansas Farm Bureau, the state’s largest farm organization whose mission is to strengthen agriculture and the lives of Kansans through advocacy, education and service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.