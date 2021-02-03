The Emporia High School Theater Department will host a virtual production of William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” this week.
The play is set for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and, while in-person attendance will be limited, the play will be live-streamed for the public on the USD 253 website on Friday night.
The play was originally scheduled to be performed in December, but due to COVID-19 safety reasons, it was postponed. In total, the theater department has been rehearsing for the production for over four months.
“At the beginning of the school year, I met with our administration here at the school and we came up with a mitigation strategy plan for how to put on a production during the COVID season,” said Kacie Hasting, who is in her second year as EHS’s theatre teacher. “There’s been a lot of guidance put out by the Educational Theatre Association and even groups like Kansas Thespians have done some releasing of some information about how you could potentially do shows. We looked at that and then we put together our plan that we felt like fit our school the best.”
Even though Hastings described “Hamlet” as a “beautiful show”, she said that that wasn’t the primary factor in selecting it for EHS’s fall — and now spring — production.
“We picked ‘Hamlet’ because it is a show that can be easily staged socially distanced,” she said. “There’s not a whole lot of stage intimacy, if you will, that has to happen with this show. And also Shakespeare, you don’t have to pay for rights and royalties to produce Shakespeare, so we knew if, for some reason, we got into a position where we needed to cancel the production or we just weren’t going to be able to make it happen, we weren’t going to be putting our drama club budget in the hole over it.”
Hastings has been involved in productions of Shakespeare in the past, but this will be her first time as the director. When she started teaching, she decided she would do a Shakespeare performance once every four years so each class of students would have an opportunity to be a part of one, but she hadn’t expected to have her first Shakespeare production so soon.
“It wasn’t the plan … but the students jumped right on board,” she said. “They weren’t resistant at all.”
Orion Turner is a junior at EHS and is playing Polonius, who seeks to manipulate his daughter Ophelia’s romantic relationship with the eponymous Hamlet for his political gain.
“This role is really fun for me,” Turner said. “I often play older, crazy guys. And Polonius is very much the comedic relief of the show. The interesting thing about this character is that he is almost a secondary antagonist. He definitely has his own intentions and those intentions don’t necessarily align with his family’s or with the king’s. That allows him to manipulate his own situation.”
For Turner, Shakespearean theater is different from his other experiences in the drama department, and for him, this has been a positive and challenging opportunity.
“This performance is such a different angle at theater and that is something that is very fun to discover because we keep learning new eras and methods of theater,” he said. “It’s been very exciting to learn about Shakespeare and to learn the dialect of Shakespeare and to learn the rhythm of Shakespeare. ...
“Probably the hardest part is, first of all, memorization. Memorizing Shakespeare is immensely difficult, just because it has to be perfect. It has to be word-for-word. … The second reason is, although Shakespeare isn’t in old English — it is in modern English — but it’s written in a particular rhythm, and if you don’t get that rhythm, it just reads wrong. There’s so many technical elements that I didn’t necessarily foresee being difficult.”
Senior Nicholas Thomas will portray Laertes, the son of Polonius and the brother of Ophelia, who Thomas described as “a very conflicted young man” who is a “polar opposite” of Hamlet and is “clouded by revenge.”
“I’ve really enjoyed playing Laertes, but it’s been really challenging,” Thomas said. “This is my second time being in a Shakespearean production, and it is really hard trying to get that language down and really understand the characters because, although the characters were written many, many years ago, they still have many modern problems, modern things that are going on in their lives that are very relatable even today. So it’s been a treat being able to play Laertes because I can relate to a time that I’m not currently living in, but I can use problems that I experience in my own life to relate to him.”
Thomas said that, although a production of “Hamlet” is a monumentally demanding task, the process of being a part of it has been highly beneficial for him.
“‘Hamlet’ is a huge undertaking,” Thomas said. “Being able to learn that language and dive into this vernacular and way of speech that I’m just not comfortable with has really pushed me a lot. I think it’s helped me become a better actor and especially a better public speaker, like learning how to enunciate properly and not drop your words has really helped me a lot, just with speaking in general.”
Sarah McDonald, a junior, plays Ophelia, whom she described as “Hamlet’s girlfriend-slash-ex-girlfriend-slash-they’re really complicated.”
“She’s been so much fun to play,” McDonald said. “Learning how to go crazy on stage has definitely been a learning experience, but it’s been so much fun because she has so many different dynamics to her character. Getting to explore those has been really awesome.”
According to Thomas, COVID-19 has presented several challenges for the theater department this school year, such as staging productions with appropriate social distance.
“Practicing for such a long time without any gratification of a performance is very odd,” Thomas said. “It’s very odd also not being able to engage with your other actors on-state and touch or be close to them as much as you’re used to. We’ve had other theater events that have been online and being able to adapt to that online space, like everyone, has just been a challenge, for sure.”
McDonald said that performing with masks on has been a difficult adjustment as well.
“Obviously, acting has a lot to do with your facial expressions and what you’re doing,” McDonald said. “When you’re wearing a mask and can only see half of someone’s face, it’s really hard to tell exactly how they’re reacting to you or what they’re saying even. Especially with Shakespeare, since … we don’t speak like that. Trying to figure out what people are saying when you can’t see their mouths has been very difficult. We’ve really had to work on pronunciation and acting through our bodies and through our eyes instead of relying on just facial expressions to get our point across.”
Hastings has purchased clear masks to keep students safe without inhibiting their ability to use their faces for expression and is also requiring cast and crew members to be constantly sanitizing and maintaining as much physical distance as possible.
With COVID-19 limiting so much, Thomas’s senior year is not unfurling the way he’d imagined it would. And yet, he is doing his best to maintain a positive perspective.
“We weren’t even sure if we were going to get to do any theatre activities this year because theater is something that is solely dependent on live performance,” Thomas said. “It was really difficult to come to terms with, but I’m very fortunate and very blessed to even be able to put on a production during this time and be on stage. I look at it as, I’m in the same boat as every senior in the country.”
Hastings hopes that members of the public will tune in to support the young actors who have overcome so much to be able to put on the production. And, she said, she believes that those who do will be rewarded.
“I feel like my students are going to surprise a lot of people and really blow some people away with some of these performances,” she said. “If anything, just for the performances from these students, it’s worth seeing.”
