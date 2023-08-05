Last year the Emporia Relocation Magazine and Visitors Guide were combined, creating the 2023 Community Guide. Having one publication for people visiting the community and relocating to Emporia has been well received — and it’s a beautiful magazine. Local citizens also utilize the Community Guide throughout the year, as a resource for finding, contacting, and doing business in our community.
We’re already working on the 2024 edition, and once again it will be produced by the Emporia Area Chamber, Visit Emporia, IM Design Group, and The Emporia Gazette.
As has been the practice in past years, this now-combined magazine guide is distributed across the United States to visitors and businesses considering coming to or moving to our area. It is also used by local businesses as a recruitment tool, especially important in these times of a tight labor market.
Through your participation, you help produce a quality marketing tool for the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia — and the community as a whole. By advertising in the Community Guide, you make a strong, positive statement about your organization’s commitment to our community.
The magazine will be printed in both English and Spanish, with a link to our online membership directory. An e-edition will also be available on the Emporia Area Chamber, Opportunity Starts Here, and Visit Emporia websites. Ads can be purchased in the print and digital publications to let people know about your business or community organization.
You can contact The Emporia Gazette, Visit Emporia, or the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce for more information and to see if you would like to be included in the 2024 Community Guide. We encourage you to take a few moments to learn about this powerful annual promotional opportunity for your business. You can view the 2023 Community Guide online at visitemporia.com/guide/ or stop by the Trusler Business Center at 719 Commercial St. to pick up a print copy of this beautiful full-color publication.
If you would like to discuss your organization’s potential participation, email Chris Walker at walker@emporia.com at The Emporia Gazette or call 620-342-4800. He or a representative will provide you with information that will help you choose the best fit for your company’s needs.
We produce just one guide each year, printing thousands of copies. The Community Guide is available at the Chamber offices in the Trusler Business Center at 719 Commercial St. and at business locations across the city. The Guide will be widely distributed from January 2024 through December 2024.
We appreciate your support for this outstanding professional publication and look forward to seeing your ad in the 2024 Community Guide!
The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce offers many resources to help you start, run, and grow your business — including our annual Leadership Emporia Academy, monthly Group Lunches, Ribbon Cuttings, Business After Hours events, Legislative Dialogues, and more. Stop by the Trusler Business Center at 719 Commercial St., call 620-342-1600, or visit our website at www.emporiakschamber.org to learn more.
“Let’s Talk Business” is a weekly column of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia. The mission of the Chamber is to be proactive in creating an environment for business and community success, guided by the vision that positive attitudes promote positive actions. Contact us at 620-342-1600 or chamber@emporiakschamber.org and visit our website at www.emporiakschamber.org.
