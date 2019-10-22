The Flint Hills Community Health Center recorded the first confirmed case of Influenza-A in the state according to a report heard by the board of directors Tuesday afternoon.
“We’re, I think, the first in the state to have a positive flu test this year,” Medical Director Dr. James Fast said. “We had a positive Influenza-A last week.”
Flu symptoms can include a fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, congestion in the chest and head, runny nose, headaches and fatigue.
Health center CEO Renee Hively said it was a good reminder for people to stay home if they are having flu-like symptoms.
“If you’re sick, stay home to protect the people around you,” she said. “The best protection, though, is to get the flu vaccine every year.”
Hively said it’s important for everyone who can get the vaccine to get it — even if you never get sick.
“If you’re one of those lucky ones that miss getting the flu every year and never get your flu shot, that’s wonderful, but you need to think about people who are immunocompromised who need protection,” Hively said. “You can do your job to protect those around you who can’t get the vaccine.”
The flu shot is available through FHCHC’s walk-in immunization clinic as well as other local medical providers and pharmacies. Hively said the health center’s supply of the vaccine has been slowly trickling in, but it is available.
In other business, the board heard more positive financial reports and increased productivity from all of the health center’s clinics.
Board Member Ron Hanson said the health center continued to have a net gain through the month of September, which was a welcome surprise.
“For September, we had a net gain of a little over $42,000,” he said. “That’s considerably favorable to a budgeted loss of $36,000.”
Total revenues for the health center for the month were $787,000 with total expenses coming in at around $744,000 for the month.
Hanson said the gap between the actual revenue and budgeted amounts was continuing to shrink, which showed the health center’s growing financial position.
“Productivity is starting to be reflected,” he said.
Hively said she was pleased with the continued upswing in both the financial reports and the overall clinic productivity.
“A couple years ago, it was pretty stressful,” she said. “Right now in this quarter, it looks like we’re on an upswing and we’re very positive that we’re going to end on a positive note. You never know what things are going to be thrown at you between now and the end of the year, but we’re very positive.”
Hively said part of that positive outlook has to do with a “cultural shift” within the health center. Morale is high among employees across departments, she said.
Hanson agreed, saying the health center as a whole should be recognized for the work that has been done to turn things around.
“I think the center as a whole should be commended,” he said. “I think we’re seeing productivity improving, which is being reflected in the financial numbers as well. Everybody is putting in the effort, and we’re seeing the results now.”
Hively also announced a Drug Take Back event, scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled due to lack of participation from the Drug Enforcement Administration. However, she said, Haag Pharmacy and CVS Pharmacy both collect and dispose of unwanted medications.
The board of directors will next meet at noon Nov. 19 at the health center.
