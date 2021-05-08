EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…
F Tyson Fresh Meats, for sponsoring mobile food pantries at Abundant Harvest from 1 - 2:30 p.m. starting May 11 and continuing on the second Tuesday of each month for 12 months.
F Emporia Recreation Commission, which celebrated its 68th birthday and 68 years of providing recreation and activities for the community.
F Emporia State University Biology Club and Social Sciences program students who spent their time volunteering at the Red Rocks Historic Site to help clean up the site grounds.
F Emporia area nurses and teachers who were honored as part of National Nurses Week and Teacher Appreciation Week. Both professions this year overcame tremendous obstacles dealing with COVID. Thank you!
F Paul McBeth and Hailey King who won the men’s and women’s divisions of the Dynamic Discs Open. This was McBeth’s fifth DDO win and this was King’s first DDO win. Ricky Wysocki set a new course record on the Jones Gold course of -18.
F Emporia Public Library Director Robin Newell who was installed as President of the Mountain Plains Library Association, which is a 12-state association of librarians and library professionals.
F The Emporia Gazette which won awards in the Kansas Press Association Awards of Excellence. Eli Lederman won for investigative story, Ashley Walker won for editorial writing, Ryann Brooks won for Feature writing and Margie McHaley and Dan Ferrell won for front page design.
F Chase County Junior High Student Sophia Glanville whose design won first place in the Kansas Turnpike annual design contest. The design and contest celebrated Work Zone Awareness Week which encourages people to drive slow through work zones.
Chris Walker
Editor & Publisher
