The Olpe girls clinched a spot in the 1A-Div. I state semifinal with a 91-27 punishing of Flinthills on Monday night.
All season long, the Eagles have made a living by relentlessly pickpocketing opponents and running up and down the floor, scoring almost at will. It was no different on Monday when Olpe forced 36 Flinthills turnovers, most of which led to easy buckets on the other end.
The tone was set early, as Olpe exploded out to an 18-2 lead just over three minutes into the game, having created seven turnovers and shot 7 of 7 from the field. The lead ballooned out to 49-11 by halftime and 74-16 after three quarters of play.
“I thought our seniors set the pace for us and they started with a lot of energy,” said Eagles head coach Jesse Nelson.
Olpe shot 51% (37 of 73) from the field and when the Eagles did miss, they routinely snatched up the rebound for the putback, ending the game with 29 more shot attempts than the Mustangs managed, although Nelson said he would have liked to have seen his team rebound better.
The rout was a team effort, as 11 of the 12 Eagles to see the floor tallied at least one basket. Senior Macy Smith topped the scoring chart with 18 and freshman Kadey Robert added 15, all of which came in the second half. Seniors Hattie Fisher and Marley Heins scored 14 and 12 respectively.
“We did share the ball real well,” Nelson said. “We got a lot of kids [who] played a lot of minutes and all but one kid on the roster scores, so all that’s good.”
With the win, the Eagles improved to 23-0 and stretched their win streak to 49. They will play Hodgeman County (21-4) in the 1A-Div. I state semifinal. on Thursday. Hodgeman County is playing in its first ever state semifinal while Olpe will make its 20th appearance in school history. While that number is fourth-best in Kansas history across all classes, Olpe is just 8-11 all-time in semifinal games.
“Everybody that’s left right now is a really good team,” Nelson said. “We’re going to catch Hodgeman County and I know they’re big, they have a 6’3” kid. … We’re under-sized this year. We don’t take much size, so it becomes important that we find a way to play with a lot of energy. Staying out of foul trouble is important as well. … We’ve got to shoot the ball well out there and you’re forced to play a lot faster usually out there. You’ve got to play a lot stronger. You’re down to where the only teams left are strong.”
One particular challenge for the Eagles at state could be inexperience with adversity on the court, as Olpe has only played one game this season where its margin of victory was less than 16 points.
“Sometimes at the end of the season we do get into situations that we maybe haven’t been in before and we don’t get a lot of practice of maybe coming from behind ten points or that kind of thing,” Nelson said. “So sometimes that is a little different for us and we’ll have to try to stay out of those situations. But this is a very high basketball IQ group and they’re very coachable. I think that whatever gets thrown at us, I think that we’ll respond.”
Olpe reached the state semifinal last season before the plug was pulled on the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which was just burgeoning at the time.
“I don’t know that they’re carrying that around other than that it has kind of driven them a little bit to get back there anyhow,” Nelson said. “I think that this group plays with the same attitude most of the time anyway. I haven’t had a problem with them not being ready to play. So I think we’ll travel out there okay and I think we’ll come out and play well, but whether that ends up meaning a win or not, we’ll find out then.”
Olpe and Hodgeman county will tip off at United Wireless Arena in Dodge City at 3 p.m on Thursday as the Eagles will play for their fourth state championship and their first since 2011.
FLINTHILLS -- 7; 4; 5; 11; -- 27
OLPE -- 27; 22; 25; 17; -- 91
Flinthills -- Carney (9, 3-19), Alvord (8, 3-5), Hall (6, 2-8), Holcomb (4, 2-2), Lakin (0, 0-3), Heimgartner (0, 0-1), Girty (0, 0-1), Scribner (0, 0-1), Sorum (0, 0-1). FG: 10-44. 3-pt: 5-22. FT: 2-4. TO: 36.
Olpe -- M. Smith (18, 8-11), Robert (15, 6-7), Fisher (14, 5-12), Heins (12, 4-12), Bishop (9, 3-5), L. Broyles (8, 4-5), J. Smith (4, 2-4), Bailey (4, 2-3), Clark (3, 1-6), M. Broyles (2, 1-1), Scheve (2, 1-3), Steffes (0, 0-3). FG: 37-73. 3-pt: 10-31. FT: 7-9. TO: 12.
