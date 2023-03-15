KANEOHE, HAWAII — Due to rain in Kaneohe, Hawaii the double header between Emporia State and Hawaii Pacific has been postponed and will be made up on Thursday, March 16. The rescheduled double header will replace the scheduled second double header against Chaminade for the Hornets.
The start of Tuesday's game was delayed 15 minutes due to an earlier shower. As the teams were preparing to take the field another storm came through forced the postponement.
Emporia State will take on Chaminade in a double header on Wednesday, March 15 at Silversword Field in Honolulu, Hawaii. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. (HT)/7 p.m. (CT).
