Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then windy overnight with more widespread storms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.