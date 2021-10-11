The Plumb Place Steering Committee and Flint Hills Paranormal invite the Emporia community for an opportunity to tour the Plumb family home and/or participate in a "Farewell to the Spirits of Plumb House" paranormal investigation.
The event on Saturday, Oct. 23 will be a limited one-night opportunity prior to the listing of the house for sale.
The Plumb house, built by Emporia founding father and Kansas Senator Preston B. Plumb as the family residence, was donated in 1919 by the Plumb children to the Emporia community. The home stood as a residence for women under the auspices of the YWCA, Lyon County Community Center, and Plumb Place until Plumb Place’s closure at the end of 2020.
Tours of the Plumb house will be available to the public from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. on the night of the event. Free will donations are encouraged and will benefit the re-establishment of Plumb Place.
Following public tours of the house, Flint Hills Paranormal is leading a paranormal investigation to allow the community to say farewell to the spirits of the Plumb house that the Flint Hills Paranormal has had the honor of getting to know over the last few years.
Farewell ticket sales will benefit Plumb Place. A limited number of tickets will be sold in advance for $25 each. Tickets will not be available at the door. The farewell begins with check-in at 7 p.m. Only ticket holders will be admitted to the house once the farewell event has started.
For more information and to purchase tickets for a Farewell to the Spirits of Plumb House, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-final-farewell-to-the-spirits-of-plumb-house-tickets-188936453017.
Anyone with questions should contact Mickey Edwards, United Way of the Flint Hills, at mickey@uwfh.org or 620-342-7564.
