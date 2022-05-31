Two wrecks during a strong thunderstorm kept Lyon County first responders busy on Memorial Day evening. But neither resulted in serious injuries.
The first crash occurred around 7:40 p.m. when a vehicle slid off Road G near Road 190 and entered a ditch.
A statement from the Sheriff's Office said Aiden Eckstrom, 16, of Americus was treated for minor injuries on the scene.
About 10 minutes later, an empty tractor-trailer rolled over on the Kansas Turnpike about five miles south of the Emporia interchange, blocking southbound lanes.
A separate statement said Rene Vasquez, 48, of Miami was treated for minor injuries on the scene. No one else was in his cab.
Deputy Nathan Rankin noted the 18-wheeler crashed during wet road conditions and high winds. The wind guested as high as 66 miles per hour during the thunderstorm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.