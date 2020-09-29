Emporia Lions Club was founded in 1921 and marked its 99th year in Emporia by giving away 750 container-grown redbud trees on Sept. 16. Several aspects of this project are noteworthy.
The local Lions Club has distributed redbud trees in Emporia at intervals since 1939. This year the funds to purchase the trees came from the Cleve Cook/Lions Club endowment established by Cleve Cook’s family.
The trees were distributed at the Emporia Farmers Market, and four Lyon County 4-H Clubs assisted the Lions. Both the market and 4-H Club were high on Cook’s list of things he loved. Participating were Riverside 4-H, Cloverleaf 4-H, Reading 4-H, and Happy Harvesters 4-H. The Emporia Lions thank those members and leaders for being part of this historic project.
Other projects the Emporia Lions have completed as part of their Centennial Celebration were a $20,000 donation to the Lyon County History Center to assist with the second-floor renovation and a partnership with the Trusler Foundation (Cleve Cook and Harold Trusler were business associates and friends) to place a shelter roof, at a cost of $45,000, over the Trusler/Cook/Lions Patio adjoining the Anderson Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds.
Also this year Lions will continue their Random Acts of Kindness as well as Salvation Army Bell Ringing during the Christmas season.
The Centennial celebration will continue next year with the distribution of more redbud trees and other activities.
