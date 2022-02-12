Reviewed by Terri Summey
Damnation Spring by Ash Davidson. Scribner, August 2021. $28.
What if the industry and job that supports your family and keeps your community alive, could also be causing irreparable damage to that same family and community? For Rich Gundersen, the logging industry is the work that his family has known for generations. Climbing to the top of giant Sequoias that grow hundreds of feet tall, Rich works as a tree-topper, a job that supported his family and killed both his father and his grandfather. Rich’s wife, Colleen, works as a part-time midwife in addition to working as a homemaker and taking care of their son, Chub. Based in the late 1970s, the Northwest logging community where they live relies on the logging industry for their livelihood and the very existence of their community. Their way of life, their jobs, and their community are being threatened by outsiders who have come into the community, and insiders looking to profit from poached burls and lumber. But the company and industry that supports them, might be slowly killing them and threatening their future.
Rich and Colleen are each harboring their own secrets. Hoping to secure their future, Rich uses all their life savings intended to support their growing family and takes out a loan for an exorbitant amount to purchase a section of forest, the 24-7 Ridge, that his family has wanted to own for generations. Hurting from another miscarriage, her eighth, and looking for comfort, Colleen reconnects with an old-flame and high school friend, Daniel, a doctoral student studying the impact that the clear-cut logging industry is having on the local environment. In addition to her own lost babies, as a midwife, Colleen has been a witness to several births where the babies had severe birth defects, including anencephaly. For his research, Daniel is measuring the amount of chemicals in the water that provides water, and even food in the fish, for most of those living in the community. Colleen quietly agrees to help Daniel by collecting water from their water tap in their house and providing information on the miscarriages and birth defects in the past few years. Feeling that their way of life is threatened, co-workers and even his boss, begin to fight back by intimidating those who speak out against the industry and the company, including Rich and his family. Will this fight tear the community apart and threaten the future that Rich and Colleen have worked so hard to secure and destroy their family?
In this novel, Davidson has provided an intimate portrait of a community and of a family, both fighting for survival. Her debut novel, “Damnation Spring,” is based on Klamath, where she grew up and its reliance on the logging industry. Told in the alternating voices of Rich, Colleen, and Chub, Davidson’s emotional words draw you in and leave you wanting to know how the story and the fight ends. Will their family and community survive? For more information on the author, check out the author’s website at https://www.ashdavidson.net/ or listen to Conversations with Authors by Nickolas Butler on YouTube, https://youtu.be/Oexw7_6UfVM.
