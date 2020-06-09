Sometimes, a memory pops into my head.
I’m resting on a hotel bed, around 3 in the afternoon. I have just gotten off the road – a five-hour sprint from Tallahassee to Montgomery, Alabama. I was presenting at a conference the next day and it was the Friday before Mardi Gras.
I intended to get some rest, attend the evening’s parades, and then get to work Saturday.
“Bang, bang, bang! COOKIE time!”
I raised my head at the muffled sound from the hallway.
“Bang, bang, bang! COOKIE time!”
It was getting closer.
“Bang, bang, bang! COOKIE time!” My door.
I leapt off the bed and went to the door just as it opened to a maid carrying a tray of hot-out-of-the-oven cookies. I think I scared her — who would actually be in their room at 3 p.m. on a Friday?
Well, “Cookie Time” was a perk of this particular establishment. Around three p.m. a phalanx of maids went through each floor putting hot cookies on a napkin by the bedside as a treat. It was a good start to the weekend!
In honor of this memory, I present to you some summertime, “COOKIE time” recipes.
Let’s get cooking!
***
Cherries are in season — I got a nice pound just last week. Feel free to use fresh instead of maraschino in this recipe. You’ll save a little on sugar. Make a tablespoon of cherry juice by pressing a cherry or two through cheesecloth and adding water to make the tablespoon.
These cookies are princess pink, so maybe get the kids together for an iced tea party. Try other fresh berries, too, just for fun.
(Sallysbakingaddiction.com)
3/4 cup unsalted butter, room temperature
2/3 cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon almond extract
1 Tablespoon maraschino cherry juice
2 cups all-purpose flour
16 maraschino cherries (drained and chopped)
4 ounces white chocolate (optional)
Beat the butter on high speed until creamy, about 1 minute. Switch mixer to medium speed and add the sugar, vanilla and almond extracts. Scrape down the sides and the bottom of the bowl as needed.
With the mixer running on high, slowly drizzle in 1 Tablespoon of the cherry juice. Beat for 1 minute on high. Turn the mixer off and pour the flour into the wet ingredients (unless you like to live dangerously – RM).
Turn the mixer on low and slowly beat until a very soft dough is formed, then, with the mixer still running on low, add the chopped cherries. Beat just until the cherries are disbursed in the dough. Press the dough down to compact it and tightly cover with plastic wrap to chill until firm, at least 4 hours (and up to 3 days). If the cookie dough is not sufficiently chilled, your cookies will spread.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats (silicone mats preferred to reduce spreading).
Shape the cookie dough into balls — about 1 Tablespoon of dough per ball. Make sure they’re nice and smooth. If you find that the balls of dough are sticky and/or have gotten a little soft after rolling place the balls of dough back into the refrigerator to firm up.
Bake for 11 - 12 minutes, or until very lightly browned on the edges. The cookies will puff up and spread slightly. Do not overbake.
Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack. Allow to cool for at least 30 minutes before drizzling with melted white chocolate.
Store cookies covered at room temperature for 3 days or in the refrigerator for 6 days. Shortbread cookie dough may be frozen up to 2 months; baked cookies may be frozen up to 2-3 months.
(dinneratthezoo.com)
12 Tablespoons butter softened
1 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 egg
1 egg yolk
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 teaspoon baking soda
2 teaspoons corn starch
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup graham cracker crumbs
1 3/4 cup miniature marshmallows, divided
6 regular sized Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bars coarsely chopped, divided use
Place the butter, brown sugar and granulated sugar in the bowl of a mixer. Beat until light and fluffy.
Add the egg, egg yolk and vanilla to the bowl and beat until well combined.
Add the baking soda, corn starch, salt, all-purpose flour and graham cracker crumbs to the bowl. Stir on low speed until combined.
Add the marshmallow bits and approximately 2/3 of the Hershey bars to the bowl. Beat for 20 seconds or until just combined.
Cover the bowl of dough and let it chill for an hour.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper or a nonstick baking mat.
Roll 1-inch balls of dough and place them 2 inches apart on the prepared pan. You will have to work in batches.
Bake for 8-10 minutes or until edges are set. Remove the cookies from the oven and quickly press a few pieces of chocolate and miniature marshmallows into the tops.
Repeat with remaining cookie dough. Let cool, then serve, or store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
***
The hard part about this recipe is chilling the dough overnight, but it makes a difference.
(Southern Living)
1 cup salted butter, softened
1 1/3 cups packed light brown sugar
1/3 cup granulated sugar
2 large eggs, at room temperature
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 1/2 cups (about 10 5/8 oz.) all-purpose flour
1/2 cup uncooked quick-cooking oats
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 1/2 cups bittersweet chocolate chunks (about 12 oz.)
1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips (about 4 oz.)
1Tablespoon flaky sea salt
Beat butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar with a heavy-duty electric stand mixer on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes.
Add eggs, 1 at a time; beat until well combined after each addition. Beat until fluffy, about 1 minute. Beat in vanilla.
Stir together flour, oats, baking powder, and baking soda in a small bowl. Gradually add to butter mixture, beating until well blended. Stir in chocolate chunks and chocolate chips.
Using a 3-Tablespoon scoop or two soup spoons, drop spoonfuls of dough onto parchment paper-lined baking sheets, 2 inches apart.
Chill 24 hours.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Bake cookies in preheated oven until edges are golden and bottoms are set, but cookies are still very soft to the touch, 11 to 13 minutes.
Remove cookies from oven and sprinkle evenly with salt; cool on baking sheets on wire racks 5 minutes. Serve warm, or transfer cookies to wire racks to cool completely, about 20 minutes.
