Emporians met in the William Lindsay White Little Theatre Wednesday night to review the draft of the Joint Zoning Regulations. About 30 people attended, ranging from curious citizens and representatives of local organizations to city commissioners.
In Nov. 2017, “Lyon County and the City of Emporia completed and unanimously adopted a Joint Comprehensive Plan, PlanELC. With this plan in place, the City and County have been working to update their zoning regulations to support and implement PlanELC,” a written release stated.
Mark Gillem, principal of the Urban Collaborative, presented attendees with an overview of the comprehensive plan draft.
“The recipe to create a successful community has already been written,” Gillem said, referencing the 1927 Emporia zoning plan. “It was written with the original plan for the city of Emporia.”
The planning model vision reads, “To preserve agricultural landscapes, support infill development and create linked parks and connected communities.”
Gillem disassembled the vision and approached each of its components.
The key objectives of preserving agricultural landscapes include enhancing “utilization of rural land for agricultural purposes, [preserving] ecologically sensitive areas, [consolidating] the Metropolitan Planning Area and City of Emporia limits to simplify land management” and more.
A concern brought to Gillem’s attention regarded the 40-acre minimum for residential development outside of city limits. Existing plots are grandfathered in and will be unaffected.
“It’s still 16 houses per square mile in the county, so that’s not going to change,” Gillem said.
“I know there are some concerns from members that have land in the county, and I really don’t have a dog in that fight, but I think it’s an interesting discussion,” said Jamie Sauder, a member of the planning commission.
“I think what [the regulations] will do is, it will take some areas of the town that aren’t very modern and, as those deteriorate and people tear down and build new things, it will create a new standard that is a little more modern and a little more sustainable.”
“Infill development is like getting a tooth knocked out,” Gillem said, “and instead of putting a tooth out here (Gillem motioned to his head), it goes back where it belongs in the hole. It’s finding those holes, or gaps, in the environment and filling in those holes or gaps.”
To create linked parks, Gillem discussed the proposed key objectives of providing beautiful parks within a five-minute walk for all residents, incorporating more natural features as recreation areas, providing a multi-purpose trail system and creating a town square or downtown park.
For connecting communities, the draft proposes creating a grid network of complete streets, building multimodal corridors, building sidewalks on both sides of the street and much more.
Gillem also discussed the types of building regulations in the proposal, focusing on the aspect that new commercial buildings would be constructed closer to the road, with parking on the sides and backs of the buildings, rather than the fronts. The building aesthetic would not be regulated.
Following the presentation, Gillem opened the floor for discussion, where both praise and concern were heard.
“I think [the draft] is pretty forward thinking,” Sauder said, “which is going to be quite a bit different than the zoning codes that we have now. But I think that’s pretty exciting, because it’s really going to help us build what our community is going to be, quite a ways down the road, not necessarily here in the next year or five years or 10 years.”
The biggest challenge, Gillem said, was to make sure the regulations are in sync with state statutes.
“This has been such a fun community to work in,” Gillem said. “The consensus we heard tonight about infill development was a big deal — about parks and open space, about different types of housing. That’s important, because we — for the last two years — that’s what we’ve been hearing, and that’s still consistent.
“This whole process has gone incredibly smoothly, I think as a result of the community engagement.”
This is his only project in Kansas. The Emporia/Lyon County Joint Comprehensive Plan won the Pioneer Award for the Kansas Branch of the American Planning Association.
The award “recognizes the most innovative, creative planning project in the state of Kansas that used public participation in that process” and that meets a community need or solves a problem, Gillem said.
“There’s just a great love of Emporia, and people want to make it a great community,” he said.
Starting Wednesday evening, there is a 30-day period for reviewing the plan. To view the draft, visit either the city or county website.
(1) comment
I attended the meeting and my views were not exposed to the public by Emporia Gazette and I was denied by KVOE. I think both entities have conflict of interest issues. For my comments go to Business News Ignite Emporia requests 150,000 from City.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.