Finally, a touch of fall is in the air. We had some rain to knock down the dust and pollen, the air is clean enough and cool enough to open the house, and — best of all — the apples are coming in.
When you shop the stores, you think apples are a year-round staple. They are, but not locally grown apples. They come into ripeness in the fall, last quite a bit through the winter, and then we have to let them go in Spring.
As I am sure you read in the paper last week, Emporia has its very own apple producer, The Orchard, just north of town on Highway 99. If you missed its fall festival, you can still run up there between 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesdays, and then from 1-6 p.m. Sundays.
You can go play a round of mini golf, pick some apples or mini-pumpkins, feed the fish or have a picnic and shop locally grown lovely things in the shop, including The Orchard’s delicious apple cider. The address is 1128 HWY. 99, just around the first bend that leads to Reading, plus they have a Facebook page.
I love apple bread, apple pie (fried apple pies), baked apples (apples en croute), apple cake, apple strudel, apples with pork and just plain old apples, raw.
Here is a new, fun recipe I came across to get those apples in yet another delicious baked good. Enjoy it and let’s get cooking.
APPLE BISCUITS
1 cup self-rising flour
1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
Pinch salt
3 tablespoons butter, cold
1 egg, lightly beaten
2 Tablespoons milk
1 Tablespoon molasses
1/2 cup chopped peeled apple
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Combine the flour, sugar and salt in a small bowl. Cut in butter — use a pastry cutter or two forks — until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
Combine the egg, milk and molasses (you could use honey, but perhaps add a half-tablespoon if you do); stir into flour mixture just until moistened then add in the chopped apple.
Turn onto a lightly floured surface and knead 8 - 10 times turning the dough and folding it in half each turn. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or use non-stick spray if you like.
Pat out the dough to 1/2-inch thickness; you can roll it, but you’ll also compress the dough and limit its ability to rise. Use a floured biscuit cutter or juice glass (a little over 2 inches in diameter) and cut each biscuit, placing the biscuits 2 inches apart on the baking.
Bake those apple biscuits 6 - 8 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.
Now, you need some apple butter to go on that biscuit. It’s not really butter, and you can slather both butter and apple butter on whatever you like with no chance of disappointment.
Make the applesauce first and freeze any leftovers to use over the next few months.
The sugar in this recipe is entirely optional, but a little sweetness helps balance the spices. It depends on how sweet your apples are and you can use a little less and then add more later if it’s too tart.
If you pick up your apples from The Orchard, you may as well grab some local honey, too.
HOMEMADE APPLESAUCE
4 pounds apples, your choice
1/4 cup light brown sugar or 3 Tablespoons honey
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 cup water
1 Tablespoon lemon juice
Wash the apples. If they came from the grocery and feel waxy, scrub with a vegetable brush or peel them. Core the apples and chop into 3/4-inch pieces.
Combine the water and lemon juice. If you are using honey rather than sugar, dissolve it in the water.
Put the apple pieces into the slow cooker and mix them with the sugar, water and spices. Give it all a good stir and put the lid on.
Cook the applesauce on low for 6 hours or on high for 3 hours.
Depending on the consistency you’d like use a mixer, blender or immersion blender to puree the sauce. Remember: if you put hot liquids in a closed container (e.g., a blender) you must ventilate it or it will paint your kitchen ceiling (voice of experience).
Now that you have some applesauce, you can make the apple butter.
APPLE BUTTER
2 quarts applesauce
1 cup brown sugar, or 1/3 cup honey, optional
1/3 cup apple cider vinegar, or lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, optional, omit if applesauce was already spiced
1 pinch ground cloves, optional, omit if applesauce was already spiced
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.
Stir all of the ingredients together in a large, glass baking dish.
Bake for approximately 3 hours. Stir every 20 – 30 minutes so that everything cooks evenly. You can have your apple butter hot on your biscuit, or let it cool a bit, put it in a sealable container and keep it in the refrigerator up to a month, spreading it on everything from brie to ham sandwiches.
