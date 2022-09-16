Ben D. Sigel, 55, died September 14,
2022, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita.
He was born November 11, 1966, in
Emporia, to Eric and Diana (Fisher)
Sigel. Ben attended Chase County
High School and trade school. He had
worked as a mechanic at IBP, at a coal
mine in Wyoming and was employed at
PrairieLand Partners in Marion before
his passing. Ben was a master fisherman,
the best cook in the world and enjoyed
canning vegetables from his own garden.
On February 14, 1993, he married
Kathy Shepherd in Emporia. They shared
29 years of marriage.
Ben is survived by: wife, Kathy of the
home; daughter, Jamie Sigel of Marion;
son, Wyatt Sigel of Gillette, WY; parents,
Eric and Diana Sigel of Cottonwood
Falls; sister, Leah Taylor and husband
Deb of Wichita; brothers, Jake Sigel and wife Christi of Marion,
Joe Sigel of Cottonwood Falls; nieces and nephews, Israel Taylor of
Wichita, Lindsey Sigel of Emporia, Macy Sigel, Natalie Sigel, both of
Marion, Conner Koehn and husband Colby of Emporia, Arlen Sigel
of Cottonwood Falls; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Floyd and Bertha
Fisher and Dr. Carter B. and Faye Sigel.
Cremation will take place. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m.
Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Bazaar Schoolhouse. Family
will greet friends before and after the service. Family inurnment
will take place at a later date in Bazaar Cemetery. Memorial
donations may be made to Chase County Fishing Derby, in
care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220,
Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
