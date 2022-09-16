Ben D. Sigel

Ben D. Sigel, 55, died September 14,

2022, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita.

He was born November 11, 1966, in

Emporia, to Eric and Diana (Fisher)

Sigel. Ben attended Chase County

High School and trade school. He had

worked as a mechanic at IBP, at a coal

mine in Wyoming and was employed at

PrairieLand Partners in Marion before

his passing. Ben was a master fisherman,

the best cook in the world and enjoyed

canning vegetables from his own garden.

On February 14, 1993, he married

Kathy Shepherd in Emporia. They shared

29 years of marriage.

Ben is survived by: wife, Kathy of the

home; daughter, Jamie Sigel of Marion;

son, Wyatt Sigel of Gillette, WY; parents,

Eric and Diana Sigel of Cottonwood

Falls; sister, Leah Taylor and husband

Deb of Wichita; brothers, Jake Sigel and wife Christi of Marion,

Joe Sigel of Cottonwood Falls; nieces and nephews, Israel Taylor of

Wichita, Lindsey Sigel of Emporia, Macy Sigel, Natalie Sigel, both of

Marion, Conner Koehn and husband Colby of Emporia, Arlen Sigel

of Cottonwood Falls; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Floyd and Bertha

Fisher and Dr. Carter B. and Faye Sigel.

Cremation will take place. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m.

Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Bazaar Schoolhouse. Family

will greet friends before and after the service. Family inurnment

will take place at a later date in Bazaar Cemetery. Memorial

donations may be made to Chase County Fishing Derby, in

care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220,

Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.

