Effective June 1, city offices, the Civic Auditorium and public works will be reopen to the public.
The full list of openings includes: Water Department/Utility Billing, the City Manager’s Office the City Clerk’s Office, Human Resources/Personnel, Accounting/Finance, City Engineering, Code Services, Community Development, Municipal Court, the Emporia Police Department, Public Works Department, David Traylor Zoo, Municipal Airport and Municipal Golf Course.
Recommendations continued for the public and employees include maintaining 6 feet social distancing and individual responsibility for personal safety. Individual departments or buildings may have additional restrictions posted for the public to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.