More than 50 people gathered Tuesday night to stand vigil and to share their collective grief at the site where three local teenagers lost their lives over the weekend.
Some laid gifts, candles and flowers in front of the white cross memorializing Chase Luby, 17, Paxton Luby, 13, and Shelby Phoenix, 17, who died when the car they were traveling in went off the road and was submerged the Cottonwood River just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Others held their candles in solemn remembrance, listening to the mournful music playing from a speaker and embracing those around them who also felt their shock and sorrow. Some recited the Lord’s Prayer in unison.
After some time, anyone who wanted to speak was invited to approach the microphone and relate their memories of their friends or express the thoughts and feelings that such a community tragedy elicits.
They talked about how, despite his young age, Paxton was an electronics guru; about how Shelby was always smiling and made those around her smile too; about how Chase was a friend to those who didn’t have other friends.
They struggled to understand how things could be normal one moment, then utterly and devastatingly different the next. They urged one another not to take their lives and the lives of their loved ones for granted.
One young woman had been friends with Shelby since middle school, and that friendship had been life-changing for her.
“She’s the reason I became the confident person I am, because she was always outgoing. She was never in a bad mood. She was always hyping people up,” she said. “It just hurts to know that she’s gone.”
A friend of Chase’s shared how Paxton, being Chase’s younger brother, was often around when the two girls were together.
“We did sit down and watch a lot of ‘Rick and Morty’ together and I even got him to sit down and play Skip-Bo with us one time,” she said. “He knew a lot about electronics. If I ever wanted to know something about the best phone or anything, he was the person I went to. He may have been younger than me, but he still knew a lot.”
One of Chase’s friends from Burlington made the trip down to Emporia for the memorial and brought condolences from those who couldn’t make it. She said she and Chase had tried to remain close even after Chase moved away.
“We didn’t really get to know each other until fourth grade, but when she left in seventh grade, I cried,” she said. “We had this joke going around that I had an imaginary brother and she was going to marry him and we were going to be sisters-in-law forever. She will forever be my best friend. … We will miss her every day.”
Another memorial will be held for Shelby, Chase and Paxton at 8 p.m. Friday at Jones Park.
A fundraiser to help offset costs for the family of Shelby Phoenix can be found online by going to gofundme.com and searching: “Funeral expenses for Shelby Phoenix.”
Donations can be made to the Chase and Paxton Luby Memorial Fund at Emporia State Federal Credit Union.
